5 Fitness Tips That Body by Simone's Founder Swears By

"So many women do bar or yoga but not cardio, which means their heart rates don't get to a calorie-burning state," says Simone De La Rue, founder of Body by Simone. "When you dance, your heart rate gets there without your realizing it, and you see results." Need proof? Look no further than celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Chrissy Teigen, all of whom are fans of De La Rue's Dance Cardio class—but the 43-year-old Aussie, who has returned as a trainer on the second season of E!'s Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, might just be her own best advertisement.

