5 Fitness Tips That Body by Simone's Founder Swears By

Courtesy Simone de la Rue
Dianna Mazzone
Dec 18, 2017 @ 9:00 am

"So many women do bar or yoga but not cardio, which means their heart rates don't get to a calorie-burning state," says Simone De La Rue, founder of Body by Simone. "When you dance, your heart rate gets there without your realizing it, and you see results." Need proof? Look no further than celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Chrissy Teigen, all of whom are fans of De La Rue's Dance Cardio class—but the 43-year-old Aussie, who has returned as a trainer on the second season of E!'s Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, might just be her own best advertisement.

VIDEO: Get That Body: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Peep her top fitness and self-care tips, below. And for more stories like this, pick up the January issue of InStyle magazine, available on newsstands, through Amazon, and for digital download now.

1 of 5 Courtesy Body by Simone; Courtesy Simone de la Rue

Make a Match

"Workout wear has become such a fashion thing," says De La Rue, who co-created custom sneaks with Newton and teams them with matching sports bras and leggings. Her wardrobe choices aren't just for great selfies, though: "I'm proud that my body looks like this at my age, and I want it to inspire others."

BBS Newton Shoes, $140; bodybysimone.com

Advertisement
2 of 5 Getty Images

Get Your Protein Fix

"When I post my meals on social media, I often get attacked for eating so much protein. But it actually aids in weight loss and helps rebuild and refuel your muscles," says De La Rue.

3 of 5 LA Photo Lab/Splash News; Courtesy Simone de la Rue

Dance It Out

"When I started Body by Simone six years ago, I used to do seven one-hour sessions daily," says De La Rue. "I had danced on Broadway, so my body was used to it." Today, however, she and her staff limit themselves to two classes per day. "Any more would be superhuman!"

Advertisement
4 of 5 TIPS (3); Courtesy (3)

Look Fresh

"I tell my trainers that even if you have a client at 6 a.m., you can't look like you've just rolled out of bed," says De La Rue. "I don't expect a full face of makeup, but maybe a little lip stain and some waterproof mascara." Her attention to grooming comes from her days as a pro dancer, when she also picked up tricks such as using Klorane dry shampoo to revive hair after a sweat session.

Lancôme Hypnôse Waterproof Mascara, $28; nordstrom.com. Stila Convertible Color Dual Lip & Cheek Cream in Poppy, $25; sephora.com. Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $20; dermstore.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy JumpSport Fitness

Jump On It

De La Rue's latest obsession is doing Dance Cardio on a mini trampoline. "It makes for a full-body workout, so I do it a lot with my clients on Revenge Body," she says. "It's low-impact [on joints] but still gets your heart rate up."

JumpSport Fitness Trampoline Model 250, $249; jumpsport.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!