15 Gym Bags That Work as Hard as You Do

Getty Images

Werq out while you work out.

More
Katie Donbavand
Feb 16, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Gone are the days of hitting the gym in a sweaty T-shirt and a ripped-up sweats. We take our workout outfits now as seriously as we take our fitness—and that includes the bag we carry!

A gym bag in 2017 must be all things: as strong as a CrossFit enthusiast, as flexible as a bikram yogi, as chic as the regulars at barre class, with the endurance of a Tough Mudder. With that in mind, we rounded up a bag for every gym bunny's personality and workout routine. Mesh pockets, double straps, collapsible backpacks—we found something for everybody.

The best part? All these bags are so cute, they'll give you an extra dose of motivation to hit the gym.

Related Video: Get a Booty Like Jessica Alba

 

We're predicting a sudden and serious onslaught of #fitspo selfies to your feed ...

1 of 15 Courtesy

The Multitasker

The secret gym bag that can also meet the girls for drinks after barre class.

Madewell available at nordstrom.com $168 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

Flirty

Can a gym bag be romantic? Absolutely.

Herschel Supply Co. available at zappos.com $85 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

24kt Magic!

For bold babes only. This XL, golden bag is for gym bunnies who want to get noticed.

The North Face available at zappos.com $101 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

The Statement Backpack 

The hands-free way to keep it cute while you keep it tight.

Marc Jacobs available at nordstrom.com $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

For Cool Kids Only

Leave it to Jeremy Scott & Longchamp to make a bag as fun as the Tracy Anderson method.

Longchamp available at nordstrom.com $365 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

Dynamic

Not only does this bag come with a promise of major compliments, it also has two different straps, plenty of mesh pockets, and a lifetime warranty. Perfection.

Adidas available at amazon.com $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

Me-ow

A collapsible, lightweight backpack that is as much fun as a Zumba class.

Topshop available at nordstrom.com $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

Denim Lovers Rejoice

Exactly what we picture a Hadid would carry to SoulCycle.

Splendid available at shopbop.com $138 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

To Match Your All Black Wardrobe 

This backpack is begging to be matched with a pair of Yeezy sneakers.

Superdry available at amazon.com $69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

Throwback

An OG style that stills looks fresh in 2017.

Nike available at amazon.com $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

Classic

Basically an LBD in duffel form.

hook + ALBERT available at nordstrom.com $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

Luxe

Calfskin leather, deep cognac color, and classic American curves: This is the last bag you'll ever buy.

Polo by Ralph Lauren available at zappos.com $698 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

Chic

Laser-cut details to match your laser focus at CrossFit.

Adidas by Stella McCartney available at shopbop.com $160 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

Tough

Embossed neoprene can stand up to a beating—unlike your sparring partner in your boxing class (#sorrynotsorry).

Adidas by Stella McCartney available at shopbop.com $160 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

:D

Point to the emoji that best describes how you're feeling post-Pilates.

Orota available at amazon.com $29 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!