15 Gym Bags That Work as Hard as You Do

Werq out while you work out.
Gone are the days of hitting the gym in a sweaty T-shirt and a ripped-up sweats. We take our workout outfits now as seriously as we take our fitness—and that includes the bag we carry!
A gym bag in 2017 must be all things: as strong as a CrossFit enthusiast, as flexible as a bikram yogi, as chic as the regulars at barre class, with the endurance of a Tough Mudder. With that in mind, we rounded up a bag for every gym bunny's personality and workout routine. Mesh pockets, double straps, collapsible backpacks—we found something for everybody.
The best part? All these bags are so cute, they'll give you an extra dose of motivation to hit the gym.
Related Video: Get a Booty Like Jessica Alba
We're predicting a sudden and serious onslaught of #fitspo selfies to your feed ...