Amazon’s Best-Selling Vibrator Is Battling an Army of Knockoffs

We’ve come a long way since Samantha’s discrete Brookstone tutorial on how to use anything and everything as a sex toy. Now, if we want to buy a vibrator, it’s as easy as firing up Amazon and hitting “Buy Now With One Click.”

For thousands of people, one Amazon vibrator has been the obvious choice. Shibari Mini Halo,The Original Compact Power Wand Massager has over 1,500 near-perfect ratings, and is Amazon’s number one best-seller for “Electric Massagers.” Lest you have any doubt about its real purpose, it’s also the top result when searching “vibrator,” “vibrator for women,” and “sex toy vibrator.”

The Mini Halo is a wand, and sort of looks like a miniature, cordless version of the OG Hitachi reimagined in unapologetic hot pink. The lowercase “i”-shaped vibe is made of 100 percent water-resistant silicone and has 20 different settings.

In a completely engrossing overshare of a review titled, “Husbands are way too overrated,” one customer writes, “Heaven, pure heaven! This is a Godsend for me. I've been stuck in a dead end marriage from which I want a divorce, but am sticking it out because my children are young. I literally haven't had sex since my last child was conceived, which was 5 years ago. I haven't had an orgasm since years before that.”

She continues, “I charged it when I went to bed and was actually excited to wake up early, because that meant I could try out my new ‘friend’. Unbelievable. I've never used adult toys before, but this one has me sold. Take care of it yourself — probably just like you do with everything else in your life anyways!”

This convert’s enthusiasm is echoed throughout the entire reviews section, with phrases like “power drill,” “pleasure stick,” and “not your grandma’s vibrator” featured with startling frequency.

The trouble is, this plucky vibrator’s success is being undercut by a wave of imitator devices from brands who want to get in on the “action.” Shibari’s share of Amazon’s O-seeking market is being siphoned off by wannabe vibrators that imitate Mini Halo’s shape, down to the metal ring at the base. On the first page of search results for “vibrator” alone, we counted 21 knockoff devices.

On the original Mini Halo product page, Shibari warns, “BEWARE OF KNOCKOFFS! Some unethical sellers are selling lower-quality look-alike products on Amazon. Only trust the Shibari mini halo massager that has its brand name embossed on the wand near the top of the handle, as displayed in the graphics above.”

Despite their best efforts, copycats can’t even come close to a Shibari-level following, garnering only a fraction the number of glowing reviews as the original. While some imitators slightly undercut Mini Halo in price, the original is already so affordable, it’s hardly worth sacrificing the quality for a lesser version. Ringing it at only $28, Shibari Mini Halo is easily one of the least expensive, top-rated vibrators we’ve seen.

Shop the Shibari Mini Halo for $28 on Amazon.com, and accept no imitators!

Shop now: $28; amazon.com