This Is What a Victoria’s Secret Model’s Workout Looks Like

With bathing suit season around the corner, what better way to motivate ourselves to break a sweat at the gym than watching a Victoria’s Secret model break a sweat at the gym? After all, those ladies know a thing or two about fitness. Come on, haven't you ever seen Adriana Lima box?

So, we present to you Sara Sampaio working on her legs and stomach on a casual Monday. The gorgeous model showed off her pro moves in a video she posted on Instagram. And here’s another tip: If you happen to live in New York and want to actually work out in the presence of Victoria’s Secret models, head to the gym where Sampaio shot her clip — Dog Pound. We dived into their Instagram account, and it looks like the place is very often frequented by Sampaio’s fellow angels. Because, of course, they all work out together.

💪🏼 Monday workout @dogpound_nyc @victoriassecretsport A video posted by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Apr 25, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

No pain, no gain, guys. And this is what the gain looks like:

Brighten up your day! Smile be happy! @victoriassecret A photo posted by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Mar 20, 2016 at 10:11am PDT

You're welcome.