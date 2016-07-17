Does This Sports Bra Actually Help You Cool Down Faster?

Until very recently (and I'm talking within the last two months) running was not my preferred method of exercising. My boyfriend and I try to go a few times a week, but my activewear lineup isn't that extensive, so I've often ventured out in clothes that definitely are not meant to be run in. When Ryka's Lotus Sports Bra ($21; kohls.com) crossed my desk, it seemed promising—it was hot pink, and claimed to wick away moisture, so you dry off and cool down much faster. Sweat-wicking fabric is nothing new. It works by transferring the moisture on your skin to the outer layer of fabric, and you've probably bought a few items featuring the technology if you're more versed in athletic gear than I am. I previously tried a few sports bras that claimed to use the technology, but they didn't work as well as I had hoped considering I go for the type with padded cups. You can call me a lot of things, but well-endowed is definitely not one of them.

For journalistic integrity, I decided to run around in 85-degree heat to see how well Ryka's version would fare. I tried it on and sort of got the concept—the fabric was slightly thinner than the sports bras I had, it fit comfortably, and I appreciated how lightweight the padded cups were. We ventured out, and after a few laps spent dodging people playing Pokemon Go, I started to work up a sweat. Of course, moisture-wicking technology doesn't stop you from sweating altogether, that would be ridiculous, but I did notice I started to dry off as we walked one lap, and was fully dry by the time we got home a few minutes later. Knowing it's that much easier for me to cool down in peak humidity could be the motivation I need to stick to this whole idea I have about running three times a week...or at least enough inspiration to just get out the door.