Buzzkill Alert: Don't Eat Raw Cookie Dough

It's incredibly likely that at some point in your life someone has cautioned you against eating raw cookie dough because of the uncooked eggs it contains. While this is sage, if not disappointing, advice, now there's an even bigger reason to put the spatula down and wait until those cookies come out of the oven before you treat yourself.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently released an advisory warning Americans against eating the tempting dough, and it has less to do with those raw eggs and more to do with the fact that General Mills has recalled 10 million pounds of flour due to an E. coli outbreak. It has been linked to a General Mills plant in Kansas City, Missouri and 38 sick folks in 20 statees.

The flour products involved in the recall include those branded under the names Gold Medal, Gold Medal Wondra, and Signature Kitchens sold between November 14 and December 4. The timing is scary because that's prime baking season, what with Thanksgiving falling under that time frame and the winter holidays not far off.

Check your cabinets for the affected flours and lay off the raw cookie dough. And, hey, a freshly baked warm chocolate chip cookie is really just as delish.