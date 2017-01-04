Post-Workout Beauty Products for When There's No Time to Shower

So you just finished a late morning gym class and getting to work on time is, well, like you asking for another set of squads. Basically, it’s never going to happen. Since we have a feeling you’d rather show up kinda sweaty than piss off your boss, you might have decided to ditch the shower completely.

But thanks to a fresh crop of exercise-inspired products, you can go without the scrub and still look (and smell) decent for the work day.