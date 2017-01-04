Post-Workout Beauty Products for When There's No Time to Shower


So you just finished a late morning gym class and getting to work on time is, well, like you asking for another set of squads. Basically, it’s never going to happen. Since we have a feeling you’d rather show up kinda sweaty than piss off your boss, you might have decided to ditch the shower completely.

But thanks to a fresh crop of exercise-inspired products, you can go without the scrub and still look (and smell) decent for the work day.

Cleanse by Lauren Napier Cleaning Wipes

My new favorite on-the-go cleansing wipe, these wipes are simple, made with water, aloe, chamomilla and cucumber extracts, and effective. The tiny packages fit in my smallest of cosmetics bags and won’t make your face feel dry after you give them a swipe. 

Mio Skincare Wipes

Before you say, “another set of wipes?”, hear us out. These are perfect for wiping down your arms and legs when you’re in a hurry. They smell minty (which is like the scent of clean, right?) and are made with lactic acid to exfoliate your skin as well. 

Yuni No-Rinse Body Foam

You probably wouldn’t ever think of using a foaming cleanser without washing it off with water afterwards, yet this product, meant to help you refresh after workouts, doesn’t require any rinsing or H2O at all. Really. Pump foam into your hands, rub it on your arms and legs, and let it disappear. You’ll feel fresh enough to put on those work slacks. 

Purequosa Coastal Body Spray

Not into wipes? You can help mask the odor from hot yoga with this spray from Purequosa instead, a product that you can also use to help clean minor cuts and burns on the go, too. 

Kiko Milano Pure Clean Scrub and Peel

Instead of skipping your exfoliating, which could lead to a breakout, work the routine into your post-workout face wipes. One side of these wipes from Kiko Milano feature a textured fabric that will help whisk away dead skin cells, leaving your face smooth and ready for moisturizer. 

Secret Fresh Collection

OK, so you’ll definitely need some deodorant. Debuting this spring, this new product from Secret uses a technology that keeps the scent receptors in your nose open all day long, so you’ll know you can wait until you get home for your shower. No freak-outs needed. 

Hello Fab Vital Greens Face Mist

Kale and spinach isn’t just for your lunchtime salad. This face mist is infused with the superfoods to revitalize and soothe your face after a jog on the treadmill, all while providing antioxidant protection. 

