A New Survey Reveals the Most Popular Workouts in Major Cities 

If you find workout waitlists truly infuriating (do you want to wake up at 5 AM to check if you made a class?) and you happen to live in New York City, you may want to stay away from cycling. Why, you may ask? Well, it turns out that this is the most popular workout class in the Big Apple, according to new data from ClassPass which broke down the trendiest exercise routines in major cities.

RELATED: The Hottest Workouts in New York City

Courtesy of ClassPass

Curious what other types of classes were booking the fastest across the country? Well, in Miami, barre happens to be the most popular class. This sunshine-y destination was also dubbed "the most spontaneous city," with 57 percent of classes booked on the same day. Serious props to those of you who can fit gym clothes in your handbag.

Turns out, barre is getting some serious lovin' across the U.S., as the workout is also the number one class in Seattle, Atlanta, and Baltimore. The California cities apparently have a thing for Pilates—the brand's research showed it's the buzziest workout in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego!

And if you're ever in Austin, you might want to bust out those LuLu leggings, as yoga tops the charts.

Another interesting tidbit, ClassPass found that Tuesday is the most popular day of the week to workout, and while the Southeast prefers early morning exercise (early bird gets the worm?), people in the Northeast workout the latest in the evening—around 6:30 pm.