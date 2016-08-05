The U.S. Olympic Gymnasts Slay in Fifth Harmony's New Video

Aug 05, 2016 @ 7:00 am

As we anxiously await the gymnastics portion of the 2016 Rio Olympics, here's a little something to get you totally amped for Team USA...and it comes in the form of a Fifth Harmony video.

Thats right, both of your favorite Fab 5s appear in the group's "That's My Girl" video and it's nothing short of amazing. The empowering track is the perfect backdrop for a mashup of the U.S. gymnastic team's most killer moments and it's a genius move on everyone's part. We are so here for all of this girl power.

Check out the video above!

