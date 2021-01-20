Nordstrom Just Launched the Ultimate Vibrator Shopping Hub
Over the past several years, sexual wellness has turned from taboo into one of today's fastest-growing lifestyle industries. The latest big-name company to lean into sex-related products is none other than our beloved Nordstrom: For the first time ever, it now carries vibrators, lubricants, and other intimacy essentials.
As part of its Valentine's Day Self Love Pop-In Shop, the department store launched an Intimacy & Sexual Wellness section with everything you need to bring some extra pleasure into your life. All 56 featured products are expectedly luxurious, but believe it or not, prices start at just $10.
Shopping for sex toys and clothes in one place used to be the stuff of our dreams, but Nordstrom's new section makes that a reality in the best way possible. Its curated assortment of vibrators is easily its most standout component, and it includes something to satisfy practically everyone, whether you're looking for a great g-spot vibe or a high-tech toy for couples.
The Intimacy & Sexual Wellness section is home to tons of other must-shop accoutrements, some of which you might have never heard of. Take the Maude Burn No. 1 Massage Candle, which emits a musky aroma and melts into a skin-safe massage oil. There's also the top-rated Pulse lube warmer and dispenser, a $199 device compatible with any of Pulse's lubricant pods.
Shop Nordstrom’s Intimacy & Sexual Wellness Section
- Dame Products Pom Flexible Vibrator, $95
- Maude Rise Regular Ultra Thin Condoms, $12
- Smile Makers Generous Gel Personal Lubricant, $25
- Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD, $48
- Crave Wink+ Vibrator, $79
- Dame Products Pillo Intimacy Pillow, $95
- Maude Shine Organic Personal Lubricant, $10–$25
- Smile Makers The Ballerina Vibrator, $200
- Rosebud Woman ‘The Invitation: Daily Love for Your Intimate Self’ Book, $17
- Dame Products Eva II Couple’s Vibrator, $135
- Maude Burn No. 1 Massage Candle, $25
One of the most compelling sexual wellness products to land at Nordstrom is the Dame Products Pom Flexible Vibrator, a USB- rechargeable toy that allows users to select one of five pre-set intensities — or take matters into their own hands with customizable intensity controls that can be changed continuously. Plus, its minimalist design and deep plum color are impossibly sleek.
Shop now: $95; nordstrom.com
Meanwhile, the Maude Rise Regular Ultra Thin Condoms are the ultimate affordable pick for anyone looking to increase sensation while practicing safe sex. They're made of a natural latex that's free of harsh chemicals, and their top-open packaging is much easier to navigate than typical drugstore options. At $12 for a pack of 10, they won't cost you much more, either.
Shop now: $12; nordstrom.com
Those in the market for a great water-based lube should check out the Smile Makers Generous Gel Personal Lubricant. According to the brand, it's made to provide a long-lasting glide that will make both solo and partner play more pleasurable.
Shop now: $25; nordstrom.com
Nordstrom's Self Love Pop-In Shop will last until March 14, so there's plenty of time to stock up on necessities from the Intimacy & Sexual Wellness section. Even so, we recommend ordering a few favorites now to upgrade your pandemic V-Day — you deserve it.
