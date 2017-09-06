5 Vagina-Friendly Condom Brands Free of Suspicious Chemicals

Ever read the ingredient list on the back of your box of condoms? Doing so always prompts us to wonder two things—first, what the hell are these ingredients? Second, why the hell am I putting said ingredients in my vagina if I don't know what they are?

If you've ever been irritated after using a mass brand, the glycerin, spermicides, or other questionable chemicals used in either the lubricant or condom itself could be to blame. Rest assured that enduring the uncomfortable feeling isn't the sole option, thanks to a handful of brands formulating their condoms from natural, non-toxic ingredients. Here, we rounded up a few of the cleanest options for when you want to get dirty.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Check Out the World’s First Smart Condom