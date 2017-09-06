5 Vagina-Friendly Condom Brands Free of Suspicious Chemicals

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 06, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

Ever read the ingredient list on the back of your box of condoms? Doing so always prompts us to wonder two things—first, what the hell are these ingredients? Second, why the hell am I putting said ingredients in my vagina if I don't know what they are?

If you've ever been irritated after using a mass brand, the glycerin, spermicides, or other questionable chemicals used in either the lubricant or condom itself could be to blame. Rest assured that enduring the uncomfortable feeling isn't the sole option, thanks to a handful of brands formulating their condoms from natural, non-toxic ingredients. Here, we rounded up a few of the cleanest options for when you want to get dirty. 

Sir Richard's Classic Ribbed Condoms

It doesn't get much cleaner than a pack of Sir Richard's natural latex condoms—if you need further evidence, check their vegan certification and PETA seal of approval.

available at Sir Richard's Condoms $9 for 12
Lovability Condoms

Created by women for women, these condoms leave out spermicides and questionable ingredients, and are so thin, you'll forget you're even using one. Plus, the tins are so sassy, you'll want to show them off. 

available at Lovability $8 for a tin of three
Sustain Natural Condoms

Though the carcinogen nitrosomine is common among most drugstore condom brands, you won't find a trace in Sustain's all-natural version. Better yet, a portion from every purchase will be donated to Planned Parenthood. 

available at Sustain Natural $14 for 10
L. Condoms

There's more than one way to feel good using these chemical-free condoms—for every box sold, L. matches your purchase by donating condoms to a female entrepreneur in a developing country. 

available at L. Ethical Personal Care $15 for 12
Glyde Condoms

The natural rubber latex used to craft Glyde's condoms get an extra washing, so you don't have to deal with that unpleasant, balloon-like scent afterwards. If you're feeling especially adventurous, the brand carries a range of flavored options that use food-grade ingredients and organic fruit extracts in place of questionable artificial sweeteners. 

available at Wal-Mart $15

