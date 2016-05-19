Didn't See This Coming: A New Study Says Stress Is Good For You

Being an adult usually means being pretty busy and stressed. While we're constantly trying to find ways to de-stress (why else would we have 17 Diptyque candles?), a new study published in a journal, Frontiers In Aging Neuroscience, says that all of this stress is actually good for you in the long run.

The study says that people with busy and stressful lifestyles tend to have better memory in a number of ways. First, it improves your memory of recent or recently learned things. Second, people are better at remembering specific events or memories in the past. So we guess the takeaway from the study is that everyone should try be as busy and stressed as possible. Go ahead and double book your weekend, science says it's good for you. And while you're at it, indulge in that stress-bragging.