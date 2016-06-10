So This Is Why You Find Your Significant Other So Dreamy?

You know that old adage, "I've only got eyes for you"? While it sounds a little cheesy (and like it came from a gushy romance novel), there's a new study that's backing that claim up. Research done by New York University and Rutgers University has some good news for those of you with a significant other. According to the study, people who are in committed, monogamous relationships mentally downgrade the attractiveness of people they interact with. Hmm...

The study goes on to say that the more satisfied you are with your relationship, the less attractive you'll find everyone else. Basically, the science behind it is that, apparently, as you interact with attractive people your brain tries to protect your relationship and therefore downgrades their attractiveness. Maybe the next time your partner uses a cheesy line on you, remember that science might actually be on their side.