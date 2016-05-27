A New Study Is Decoding What Your Profile Picture Says About You

We all think we know what our profile pictures reveal about personality—love to travel, has six cats and a turtle, loves to work out, etc. But, a new study from the University of Pennsylvania is bringing super detailed insight into what you're (probably unconsciously) revealing about your personality via your choice of profile pictures. The study identifies five major traits — openness, conscientiousness, agreeableness, extraversion, and neuroticism. We're going to break it down for you and then do with that information what you will.

Openness basically just means intellectual and/or easy going. You fall into this category if you a) don't have your face in your profile picture b) tend to have aesthetically pleasing and high quality pictures. Conscientiousness is kind of code word for uptight, which apparently you're conveying if your prof pic is a solo shot of yourself with a positive (see happy) expression.

Agreeableness is a little vague, but essentially seems to mean that you're sociable and easy to get along with. Your profile picture gives off this vibe if there are several people (with their faces showing) in your picture and if its super colorful.

Extraversion is an easy one — it literally just means you're an extrovert, which is reflected when your photos are the as colorful as possible, and that you look or seem super young (sign us up for that one). And lastly, there's neuroticism (cue Jaws music). The three main things associated with a neurotic profile picture is a lack of color, simple photo, and negative emotion. If that sounds like you, we're not saying you're neurotic, but you know, maybe think about finding a new picture?