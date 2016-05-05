Ashley Graham's Latest Swimsuit Pic Will Leave You Totally Inspired

"It's the summer of #MySwimBody!" This is what models like Ashley Graham, Philomena Kwao, and even Olympic hammer thrower Amanda Bingson are posting on social media together with swimsuit photos of them and inviting other women to join in.
It's all part of a new body positive challenge started by Swimsuits For All, an online retailer for plus-size swimwear. The goal of the movement is to reach 10,000 photos of "strong women" showing their bodies in bathing suits, and the results so far will seriously inspire you.
We’re calling it. It's the summer of #MySwimBody. Suit up and join the movement with @theashleygraham @philomenakwao @nicolajgriffin @abingson @jess_lavoie. Help us get 10,000 women strong! Share your swimsuit photo and tag #MySwimBody. Now, challenge your friends to follow suit. Use the link in the bio to see the whole campaign.
Honestly, we couldn't be happier about this challenge, and we're glad celebs are showing their support.
What a great way to celebrate beach season!