Ashley Graham's Latest Swimsuit Pic Will Leave You Totally Inspired

"It's the summer of #MySwimBody!" This is what models like Ashley Graham, Philomena Kwao, and even Olympic hammer thrower Amanda Bingson are posting on social media together with swimsuit photos of them and inviting other women to join in.

It's all part of a new body positive challenge started by Swimsuits For All, an online retailer for plus-size swimwear. The goal of the movement is to reach 10,000 photos of "strong women" showing their bodies in bathing suits, and the results so far will seriously inspire you.

Honestly, we couldn't be happier about this challenge, and we're glad celebs are showing their support.

First, let me take a selfie. I joined @swimsuitsforall's movement & this is #MySwimBody. I challenge @PhilomenaKwao to show me hers. Post your swimsuit photo & tag #MySwimBody, then nominate your friend to do it. It’s the summer of #MySwimBody. A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 4, 2016 at 1:15pm PDT

What a great way to celebrate beach season!