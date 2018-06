Must-Do Fitness Trends to Try Now

Known as hot power flow yoga, this Vinyasa-style class is done in a heated (approximately 95-99 degrees) room to modern music.""Heated flow classes aren't hard to find in NYC, Brooklyn and the Boston area because we have 5 Prana Power Yoga studios just for you to help you transform your body, mind, and spirit with our famous flow in a heated and humid room that will kick your as-ana," founder Taylor Wells told InStyle.com.Hatha and Bikram classes aren't hard to find, but there's something special and unique about this flow class. You'll sweat (oh, how you sweat), move, and stretch your entire body while absorbing the energy of the entire room. And the next morning you'll be happy and refreshed, not beaten down and drained. More at pranayoga.com