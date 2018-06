Movie Star Workouts

Workout Plan

Aniston and her long-time yoga instructor Mandy Ingber even continued their yoga sessions on location in Miami while Aniston was filming. With call times at 5:30 a.m., Aniston and Ingber were up at 4 a.m. to get an hour of yoga in before her long days of shooting. Ingber's goal is to give Aniston the energy and confidence she needs to be in front of cameras; the killer body is a bonus. "She already has a great body and is in amazing shape," says Ingber. "Ultimately I just want her to feel strong and healthy from the inside out." Aniston regularly does 30 minutes of cardio, her yoga session and ends with five minutes of abs and floor stretches for a full-body workout. "Yoga is not the replacement for all of your exercise," says Ingber. "It's best when incorporated into the workout you're already doing."