How modelFIT Founder Vanessa Packer Starts the New Year

Courtesy Vanessa Packer
Claire Stern
Dec 19, 2017 @ 9:00 am

As the founder of modelFIT, the Victoria’s Secret Angel-approved sculpting workout favored by Karlie Kloss, Chrissy Teigen, and Taylor Swift for its leg and glute-targeted movements, Vanessa Packer knows how to maintain a healthy lifestyle without sacrificing the good stuff, like dessert. Here, she shares her 2018 essentials, including almond butter and Glossier body Hero body wash and body cream.

1 of 8 Courtesy Better Almond Butter; Getty

GUILT-FREE TREAT

"Almond butter and dark chocolate, preferably together."

2 of 8 Courtesy Amazon

CURRENT READ

"1Q84 by Haruki Murakami. The female characters in his novels always have dark secrets and fascinating quirks."

3 of 8 Courtesy Outdoor Voices (2); Courtesy Nike

EXERCISE ENSEMBLE

"Outdoor Voices leggings and sports bras and Nike sneakers. I sweat a lot when I work out, so I stick to black, white, and neutral tones."

4 of 8 Jerod Harris/Getty

ROLE MODEL

"Gabrielle Reece. She's built an incredible career as a volleyball player and she has a beautiful family. I'm also addicted to her podcast, The Truth Barrel, where she interviews people in a sauna. It's very hot inside, so secrets always come out."

5 of 8 Courtesy

GO-TO PICK-ME-UP

"I'm very into cold brew coffee blended with MCT oil and collagen protein. It makes my skin glow."

6 of 8 Courtesy Aveda; Courtesy Jurlique; Courtesy Glossier; Courtesy Ogee

BEAUTY ESSENTIALS

"Jurlique Herbal Recovery Advanced Serum, Aveda cleanser, Glossier Body Hero body wash and body cream, and Ogee Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths."

7 of 8 Courtesy Amazon (2)

PLAYLIST PICKS

"Radiohead and Devendra Banhart never fail to calm me down."

8 of 8 Courtesy Beats by Dr. Dre

WORKOUT ACCESSORY

"They stay around your neck when you workout and magnetize together so you don't have to worry about detangling them."

