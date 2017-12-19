How modelFIT Founder Vanessa Packer Starts the New Year

Courtesy Vanessa Packer
As the founder of modelFIT, the Victoria’s Secret Angel-approved sculpting workout favored by Karlie Kloss, Chrissy Teigen, and Taylor Swift for its leg and glute-targeted movements, Vanessa Packer knows how to maintain a healthy lifestyle without sacrificing the good stuff, like dessert. Here, she shares her 2018 essentials, including almond butter and Glossier body Hero body wash and body cream.
