This Miss Teen USA Pageant Is Nixing the Swimsuit Competition

It appears as though the Miss Teen USA pageant may finally be embracing the strong is beautiful philosophy. This year they're ditching the swimsuit competition in favor of an athletic wear face off.

If this means contestants can strut their stuff in the comfort of yoga pants instead of uncomfortable bathing suits—I'm all in.

"This decision reflects an important cultural shift we're all celebrating that empowers women who lead active, purposeful lives and encourage those in their communities to do the same," says Miss Universe president Paula Shugart in a letter to state directors, according to CNN. "Our hope is that this decision will help all of Miss Teen USA's fans recognize these young women for the strong, inspiring individuals they are."

This will mark the first time in 33 years that contestants won't be asked to participate in a swimsuit competition. We're curious to see how the athletic wear version will translate in the pageant world and how it will be received by contestants and the Miss Teen USA audience. We, for one, couldn't be more thrilled.