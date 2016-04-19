Meet the Smartest Temporary Tattoo You’ll Ever See

We may have spotted some sweet flash tattoos on Coachella’s gorgeous festival goers, but could they also monitor your heart rate and blood-oxygen levels? We’re gonna go out on a limb and say probably not.

[READ: Tattoos May Be Good For Your Health]

University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Engineering have created an electronic tat that actually turns your skin into a screen. The super thin film sits on your skin and can detect a lot of what’s happening in your body. What’s even crazier is that the material is pretty cheap, so it can actually be worn and tossed (unlike your Fitbit which you probably protect with your life).

[READ: Would You Ingest a Health Tracker?]

How cool would it be to easily monitor aspects of your health without going through a bunch of invasive tests at the doctor’s office or hospital? It could also put our minds at ease if we’re worried there’s something “off” but the e-skin results show otherwise.

And just think about how it could change future Coachella conversations – instead of admiring someone’s tattoo design you could be comparing health notes instead.

Don’t get too excited just yet, these tattoos haven’t gone to market yet. But if they do…the sky’s the limit.