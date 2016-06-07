Makeup You Can Get Away With Wearing to the Gym

When I’m at the gym, usually the last thing I’m worried about is my makeup, but sometimes, a part of me wants to glam up my sweat sesh a bit. Finding the perfect sweat-proof makeup is a tough battlefield to navigate, but even if your palette stays in place, are you wreaking havoc on your skin? That's the question I had, so I talked to Dr. Elizabeth Hale, a New York-based dermatologist about the beauty products you should pick and skip.

“When you’re at the gym and sweating, you are increasing absorption of anything applied topically to the skin,” she explains. So if you have makeup on areas like your nose, cheeks, forehead, and chin, the product could get clogged in your pores. Not exactly great if you're trying to avoid breakouts.

“You don’t really want makeup absorbed in general because there’s no skin benefit. It’s like paint on your face,” explains Dr. Hale.

Instead, Dr. Hale advises taking advantage of the extra absorbing powers of your skin when you’re at the gym by swapping out your typical face makeup for an antioxidant serum. Think Meaningful Beauty Creme de Serum ($64, ulta.com) or perhaps a product like Ole Henriksen Truth Serum Vitamin C Collagen Booster ($48; sephora.com)​. Of course, always talk to a derm if you have any concerns or questions.

Apparently, your open pores will be more absorbing, letting you get the maximum moisturizing effects of the cream.

RELATED: Does Makeup Cause Acne?

And, if you feel like you need a little something extra, Hale explains that you can get away with products like waterproof mascaras and lipsticks that don’t sit on top of the skin. We like Tarte Lights, Camera, Splashes! Waterproof Mascara ($27, sephora.com) and Glossier Generation G Matte Lipstick ($18, glossier.com). Also, if you're exercising outside, SPF is an obvious must.

RELATED: Products That Should Live in Your Gym Bag Forever

Now go-ahead and get your pretty self sweating!