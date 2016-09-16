Wasabi in Toothpaste? LUSH Just Went There!

Lush's new line of tooth powders is full of surprises. For starters, wasabi as an ingredient isn't exactly standard (they also have a strawberry and clove versions, BTW), nor is the fact that it comes in powder form. But alas, the company that brought you those entertaining bath bombs isn't about to give you something boring. I mean, just look at their bar soaps...

So what's the deal with their tooth powders? Well, brushing with them is a surprisingly pleasant experience.

To use the product, all you have to do is wet your brush, dip it into the powder, and brush as normal. So yeah, it's a powder and not a paste.

It will instantly lather and bubble up in your mouth. As mentioned before, the powders taste good—clean and earthy—and do a stellar job of leaving your mouth fresh and teeth polished.

Courtesy

RELATED: 4 Non-Juice Cleanses That Won't Leave You Hungry

My favorite is the Ultrablast ($10, LushUSA) a combination of mint and wasabi powder that is just potent enough but not overpowering—kind of an important I'm also partial to the strawberry-lemon Tooth Fairy option, as well, which is ever-so-slightly brighter and sweeter.

But of course, it's always a good idea to talk to your dentist about your own dental needs and preferences before swapping any products in and out!