Get Overall Tone

WORKOUT• Bench dips (face away from a bench and rest your body weight on your palms (fingers forward) behind you. Move your feet forward slightly and keep your body straight. Bend arms to a 90 degree angle and return) combined with a reverse grip pulldown (grip the bar attachment on a lat pulldown machine, making sure you grip the bar with palms facing in and space your arms shoulder-width apart) will work all three parts of the tricep muscle. Go until you're too tired to have good form.

• Dumbbell hammer curls will work both the biceps and the shoulders.

• Keep changing things up, whether it's amount of reps, sets or exercises. A confused muscle is a challenged one!



BONUS TIP"Consistency is key and motivating yourself to stay on track is HUGE," says Paul. "Enlist friends and family to help you reach your goals and keep you accountable."