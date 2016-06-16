Here's How London Is Sticking It to Body-Shaming Ads

No matter how many times companies get publicly called out for ads that promote body shaming, another pops up to take its place. But London's mayor just made a major step towards making these negative images obsolete.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has instated a policy to ban body shaming ads from lining the walls of the London Underground and the city's bus system. As a father of two teen girls he understands the effects this kind of imagery has on women and wants

to do his part to put an end to it.

"It is high time it came to an end. Nobody should feel pressurized, while they travel on the Tube or bus, into unrealistic expectations surrounding their bodies, and I want to send a clear message to the advertising industry about this," says Khan.

Cheers to that!

The policy only extends to the tube and bus transpo networks, as it is up to the Transportation for London group to assess whether or not an ad promotes unrealistic beauty standards. Hopefully this will set the stage for other groups to take similar action.