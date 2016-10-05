Lola Has Donated Over 100,000 Tampons to U.S. Women in Need

Many of us complain about our monthly flow because of the cramps, the hormonal shifts, the breakouts, and the overall inconvenience it brings. And who can blame us? For some women, though, the frustration associated with periods goes beyond standard lamentations and into "Can I afford this?" territory.

In homeless shelters, feminine care products are one of the most needed, but least donated, items. This ultimately impacts these women's ability to safely, hygienically, and efficiently manage periods.

LOLA, a feminine care company created by women, realized that fact, and consequently made it their goal to assist women in need of feminine hygiene products. As of today, they've officially donated over 100,000 tampons to 100 shelters in 60 cities across the nation.

The company also just rolled out a new program that further helps women. Every time you buy from LOLA, they'll donate products to one of their partners. You can also help by hosting a product drive with one of their partners, or spreading awareness with the hashtag #TamponsAreNotALuxury.