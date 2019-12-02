The Rabbit Vibrator That Promises ‘Double Orgasms’ Is on Sale for Cyber Monday

Image zoom Courtesy

No conversation about rabbit vibrators is complete without mention of that one Sex and the City episode. It goes like this: Charlotte buys a sex toy, and in a very un-Charlotte fashion, she’s instantly taken with the multi-pronged device. (“Oh, it’s so cute! I thought it would be scary and weird, but it isn’t. It’s pink! For girls!”) She becomes obsessed with the toy and begins cancelling plans to spend quality time with her newfound friend. The effect of the Rabbit was so great, in fact, that the girls stage an intervention.

Lelo’s Soraya 2 rabbit vibrator is like that, only better. The rabbit design features an insertable silicone wand specially designed to reach your G-spot and an external stimulator that aligns with your clitoris. But unlike the rabbit vibrators of yore, this high-tech device is more than just a vibrating bit of rubber.

Through the use of ultrasounding in the engineering stage of development, Lelo created the exact optimal shape and curve of the Soraya 2’s larger prong to best target the G-spot in as many women as possible. Its clitoral stimulator was designed to be fully flexible so that it adapts to every body. The result? Dual stimulation — and the potential for a double orgasm.

This science-driven sex toy usually retails for $219, but at Lelo’s Cyber Monday sale (live for 14 more hours), you can get it for $165. Bear in mind that Lelo has limited stock on its Cyber Monday sale-eligible items, so this might sell out faster than usual. Shop the double-orgasm-giving vibrator for $165 while supplies last.

Shop now: $165 (Originally $219); lelo.com