This Sonic Wave Massager Is 75% More Stimulating Than a Vibrator — and It’s on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy

What if the best vibrator on the market didn’t actually vibrate at all? That’s the case sex tech company Lelo is trying to make with its top-selling personal massager, which uses sonic waves to stimulate more deeply and powerfully than the vibe stashed away in your drawer could ever dream.

The SONA Cruise, as the sonic device is called, is flipping the script on feminine pleasure with entirely new form and functionality. The palm-sized silicone tool features a recessed nub designed to be placed directly over your clitoris. Sonic waves and pulses distribute sensation to areas that can’t even be reached by a traditional vibrator — 75 percent more, in fact.

The ‘Cruise’ part of the device’s name refers to a proprietary feature developed by Lelo called ‘Cruise Control’ that addresses one of the biggest complaints heard from women about sex toys. During regular use, 20 percent of power is reserved for those low battery moments and tapped into when the device is pressed more firmly against the body. Never again experience the frustration of a waning device in need of charging when you’re, quite frankly, in the middle of something.

RELATED: 1,000 People Bought This Vibrator in Just 48 Hours

This innovative technology is changing the way women get off and, naturally, they are freaking out about it. With over 1,000 near-perfect reviews, it’s safe to say the SONA Cruise has satisfied a lot of customers.

“I’ve had my Lelo for about three months now and I’m so, so happy I splurged,” writes one reviewer. “I can safely say I’ve had my money’s worth from it already! I’m not a fan of normal vibrators and clitoral stimulation is what works for me, so when I heard of the SONA, I figured why not give it a try. Some of the settings are quite intense and it’s a bit too much, but others are just right — all you need is a few minutes (maybe less) with it on the right spot, and that’s it, amazing. Prepare a day off in advance because you’ll want to use it again and again! I can safely say that I will never buy a ‘traditional’ vibrator again, this is all I need!”

If you’re on the hunt for a new personal device, today is pretty much the best day imaginable to take the plunge with Lelo’s SONA Cruise. Typically priced at $179, you can now score this sonic vibe for just $99.

Looking to save even further? Lelo’s original SONA device (without Cruise Control functionality) is discounted from its regular retail price of $149 to just $69 (nice).

Invest in your next orgasm with the vibrator of the future, starting at just $69.