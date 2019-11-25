This Vibrator Is Upending the Sex Tech Industry — and Its Black Friday Sale Just Came Early

Image zoom Courtesy

The sex toy industry, long in need of a makeover, has for the past year been awash with enough sculptural, aesthetically pleasing vibrators to furnish a small museum. But for all of the facelifts the personal massager has undergone, are those milennial-skewing vibes any better than the gauche, glittery devices sold in seedy Berlin sex shops?

For one new product in particular, the answer is a resounding YES. Lelo’s Sona 2 Cruise isn’t just a vibrating sheep in wolf’s silicone clothing (eh?), rather, the best-selling vibrator updated its mechanics altogether.

The vibrator’s power lies in its prorietary SenSonic technology, meaning it uses literal sonic waves in addition to mechanized vibrations to coax your orgasm out of hiding. A concave “mouth” envelops your clitoris for the most surface area coverage.

This revolutionary device typically retails for $139, which, frankly, is a fair price for such high-tech pleasure. But today, thanks to Lelo’s already-live Black Friday sale, it’s marked all the way down to just $109. Shop the vibrator that’s shaking up the sex toy industry (and your bedrooom) for $109 at Lelo.com.

