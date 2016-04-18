Lea Michele’s Toned Body Is All the #Fitspo You Need

Leave it to Lea Michele to serve up some major fitness goals. It’s no secret that the Glee actress is an avid supporter of healthy living — just take a look at her Instagram account and you’ll see what we mean.

And it looks like all the hard work at the gym is paying off for Lea Michele who shared a snap of her soaking up some vitamin D at Coachella. Seriously, if you needed some extra motivation to hit the gym this afternoon, This. Is. It.

🌴🌵🌺 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Apr 16, 2016 at 12:04pm PDT

One quick Q, Lea: When you're done with that hammock, do you think we can take it over? Get back to us on that...