Lea Michele’s Toned Body Is All the #Fitspo You Need

Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 18, 2016 @ 11:15 am

Leave it to Lea Michele to serve up some major fitness goals. It’s no secret that the Glee actress is an avid supporter of healthy living — just take a look at her Instagram account and you’ll see what we mean.

And it looks like all the hard work at the gym is paying off for Lea Michele who shared a snap of her soaking up some vitamin D at Coachella. Seriously, if you needed some extra motivation to hit the gym this afternoon, This. Is. It. 

One quick Q, Lea: When you're done with that hammock, do you think we can take it over? Get back to us on that...

