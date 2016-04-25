Kylie Jenner Serves Up Major #BodyPos Inspiration with Bikini Photo

Unlike Kim K who every once in a while tries to break the Internet (and succeeds) with a nude selfie, Kylie Jenner seems to prefer posting photos of her enviable pout or ever-changing hair color. Of course, that’s not surprising — she does have a beauty empire, and we don't mind that at all.

But this weekend, Jenner took a page from her sister's book and made a very clear statement: Her body looks amazing, and she is embracing every inch of it. The reality star posted a photo of her having a “beautiful Sunday” donning a sexy yellow bikini. Naturally, she killed it.

Beautiful Sunday 🌞 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 24, 2016 at 6:50pm PDT

Watch your back, Kim.