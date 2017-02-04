Kourtney Kardashian's 3 Easy Tips for Avoiding Sugar

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Kourtney is the go-to Kardashian for healthy eating tips. The eldest sister is known for her strict gluten-free diet, and the proof is in the pudding—just check out that enviable figure. This week on her website, Kardashian shared her best advice for lowering your sugar intake. "I always try to avoid sugar—especially refined sugar—for so many reasons," she writes. "First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn't sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears." Keep reading to learn how you can cut down. Your body will thank you later.

1. Know Your Go-To Beverage

Try to avoid the temptation of soft drinks and juice. "I don't drink soda—ever! I drink a ton of water during the day and I also drink a glass of water mixed with 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar twice a day (in the morning and at night)," says Kardashian.

Getty Images

2. Cut Down on Alcohol

This one hurts, we know, but there's no arguing with the facts. "Cocktails are often mixed with juice or soda—not only high in calories, but sugar too. Aside from drinking too much, the sugar content in drinks is often what accounts for bad hangovers," says Kardashian. "When I do drink, I go for either tequila on the rocks, beer or wine. If you're cutting down on sugar, it's good to know that rosé wine usually has less sugar than red or white."

3. Make Your Own Salad Dressing

"Store-bought salad dressing can be secretly full of sugar," Kardashian reveals. "I learned to make my own dressing (which is so easy!) and have a handful of salads that I make regularly that I actually love. If you have a really good homemade salad dressing recipe, you'll start to crave salads!"