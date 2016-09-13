Kourtney Kardashian's Gluten-Free Snacking Secrets Will Make Your Mouth Water

Kourtney Kardashian has been very vocal about her healthy, organic lifestyle, particularly since she first became a mom nearly seven years ago (seriously, how is Mason almost that old?). Somewhat recently, though, she made the decision to make her household gluten and dairy-free, which isn't easy for anyone, but particularly when you're trying to not only feed yourself, but three small kids.

In a new post to her app, Kardashian breaks down the ups and downs of kicking gluten and dairy to the curb, even revealing some of the snacks that have helped make the transition way easier, in case anyone from her faithful following also wants to make the switch.

"I kept battling with myself back and forth—like, why am I doing this diet? I have always felt fine before when eating dairy and gluten, but I do believe that we have one life to live and I would like to live it feeling my best," she writes.

We also love the fact that Kardashian admits she doesn't get overly strict about restricting gluten and dairy when it's a special opportunity, like a recent family trip to Italy.

"My family travels a lot, which is one of the most difficult times to stick to this lifestyle—so that's usually when we make exceptions. When we were just in Italy, we all had pizza one night. But for the rest of the trip, I found that almost every restaurant had gluten-free pastas and gluten-free bread," she says. "We also had ice cream one evening, but almost every other night, we had lemon sorbet for dessert. For travel days, we always pack a bag of our favorite snacks so we're prepared."

So what does she have stocked in her kitchen cupboards for snacking? Ummm...all kinds of good stuff, and none of it is that expensive.

When it comes to savory snacks, she reaches for Edward & Sons Black Sesame Brown Rice Snaps ($3), Peeled Snacks Dried Mango ($4), and Mary's Gone Crackers Organic Pretzel Sticks ($4).

For sweet stuff, she relies on Lucy's Cinnamon Thin Cookies ($5), Clif Kid Organic Fruit Rope ($6), Yum Earth Organic Gummy Bears ($3), and Torie & Howard Chewie Fruities Organic Candy ($3).

Junk food that isn't that junky? We're all in.