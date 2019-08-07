Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Spoonful of This $36 Honey Every Day

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Since launching her wellness site, Poosh, in April, Kourtney Kardashian has allowed fans to become privy to the minute details of her daily routine, from her keto diet hacks to the mascara she always travels with. In one of her most recent tell-all articles, Kardashian detailed the tonics and supplements she uses daily. Beyond expected picks like Vital Proteins collagen powder, one product stood out: a $36 “superfood” honey. Yes, you read that correctly.

The honey in question is Bee Powered by Beekeeper’s Naturals, and in addition to simple raw honey, it contains ingredients like pure royal jelly, bee pollen, and propolis. According to the brand, the jelly is a natural source of neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which helps regulate the memory, while the pollen is rich in protein, amino acids, and vitamin B. Finally, buzzworthy ingredient propolis (no pun intended) is regarded as a natural antibiotic due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities.

Confused? We can’t blame you. But according to Kardashian, this stuff is the real deal. “It’s the best honey out there,” she wrote of Bee Powered in her article. “It’s truly medicine and tastes amazing!”

Amazon shoppers are on the same page. “Started taking a teaspoon every day and WOW is all I have to say,” wrote one reviewer. “Increased energy, better focus at work, and less sugar cravings during the day.”

“Since using a little of this every day I have had the best months I’ve had in years! Increased energy, mental focus, and less pain,” another reviewer wrote.

If you happen to be in the market for a $36, 12-ounce jar of honey, Beekeeper’s Naturals Bee Powered might just be your perfect match. Consider mixing a spoonful into your morning coffee, or take a cue from Kourt and try it plain.