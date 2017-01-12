Khloé Kardashian's Trainer Shares a Calorie-Torching Workout You Can Do Literally Anytime, Anywhere

Khloé Kardashian has transformed life with her commitment to working out and living a healthy lifestyle, and tonight, the star is sharing her secrets to it all with others in the debut of her new show, Revenge Body.

How does she get that bod? Sure, she has access to one of the top trainers in the biz, Gunnar Peterson, and his gorgeous Beverly Hills studio packed with all the equipment that gets her in shape. But bonus, we can all get Peterson’s moves, and it doesn’t require a ticket to LAX. In the video below, Peterson shares his brand new 10-minute tone-up workout (the LG Tone-Up, pegged to the brand new LG TONE Active+ Bluetooth headphones) that can be done anytime, anywhere. The moves are a combination of strength training and cardio to elevate the heart rate and tone the entire body.

I tried this workout with Peterson himself (he made me do the whole thing, three times through, mind you) and I can attest that it is definitely Get That Body-approved.

I’ve since taken this routine with me when I travel, and can tell you that it really does do the trick. New Year’s resolutions, let's do this.

Revenge Body premieres tonight, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on E!

The LG Tone-Up Workout by Gunnar Peterson

Repeat these 10 moves in the following order:

25 Jumping Jacks

8-12 Deadlifts *Use dumbbells or anything around the house that you can lift

26 Split Jacks

15-20 Bent-over Raises *Use dumbbells or anything around the house that you can lift

Jog in place for 30-60 seconds to lateral walk with 8-12 steps in each direction

8-10 Close-grip Push-ups

8-10 Regular-grip Push-ups

8 Bulgarian Split-Squats (on each side)

10 Supermans

10-15 Biceps Curls