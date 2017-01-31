4 Ways You Can Recreate Khloé Kardashian's Revenge Body at Home

VIPix/Splash News
Anna Hecht
Jan 31, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Khloé Kardashian is dedicated to her fitness routine and she's open with fans about her get-fit tricks.

On Monday, she let everyone in on her must-haves for creating an at-home gym in an update on her site. On her list? Everything needed to tone your booty, abs, arms—and more—all from the comfort of your own home.

"You don't need a gym membership or a trainer to work out! There's a ton of small, relatively inexpensive equipment you can buy to create your own home gym," the Revenge Body star told her followers. "I keep most of mine in my garage! Here are a few suggestions to get you dolls started."

Keep scrolling to see what the "Strong Looks Better Naked" author keeps at home for when she needs a quick sweat sesh.

1 of 4 courtesy

Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite

"Just like the name says, these help you get into the perfect form for your push-ups."

available at amazon.com $25 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 courtesy

Gaiam Yoga Mat

"A yoga mat is a must for stretching before and after my workouts. It also helps provide a cushy layer between you and the floor."

available at amazon.com $31 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 courtesy

Maximiza Ab Wheel 

"Ab rollers are harder than they look! I promise—your tummy will be sore."

available at amazon.com $18 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 courtesy

The DB Method Machine

"A booty sculptor that you can easily fold up and store out of sight??? Yassss, please!"

available at The DB Nethod $189 SHOP NOW

