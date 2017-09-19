Khloé Kardashian Uses These Unexpected Vitamins to Metabolize Fats

Khloé Kardashian is always keeping us on point with her fitness tips and tricks. From the affordable tool that tones her abs to her strategy for losing those stubborn five pounds, she's an encyclopedia of health-focused advice. And now, Kardashian is revealing another good secret that keeps her in great shape.

"I love vitamins," Kardashian says on her app and website. "Yes, it can be annoying to take a ton of pills every day, but it is so worth it. I swear, I see such a difference in my health." Kardashian isn't talking about any get-fit-quick remedies or those magic pills that claim to give you a total-body makeover in one week. She's actually referring to a nutritional ingredient that you've probably heard of before: Biotin. You might have taken the supplements to help grow longer hair or strengthen your nails. "But it's more complex than that," Kardashian explains. "It also helps the body metabolize fats and carbohydrates, and can even lower cholesterol." Who knew?

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up





Courtesy

Nature's Bounty Biotin Softgels



$14

SHOP IT

Biotin isn't the only vitamin that Kardashian keeps in rotation. She has a few other favorites that come with major benefits—like fighting wrinkles and combating exhaustion.

VIDEO: How to Get Khloé Kardashian's Booty

Keep scrolling to find out more about more of the vitamins that Kardashian swears by.