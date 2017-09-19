Khloé Kardashian Uses These Unexpected Vitamins to Metabolize Fats

Alexis Bennett
Sep 19, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Khloé Kardashian is always keeping us on point with her fitness tips and tricks. From the affordable tool that tones her abs to her strategy for losing those stubborn five pounds, she's an encyclopedia of health-focused advice. And now, Kardashian is revealing another good secret that keeps her in great shape.

"I love vitamins," Kardashian says on her app and website. "Yes, it can be annoying to take a ton of pills every day, but it is so worth it. I swear, I see such a difference in my health." Kardashian isn't talking about any get-fit-quick remedies or those magic pills that claim to give you a total-body makeover in one week. She's actually referring to a nutritional ingredient that you've probably heard of before: Biotin. You might have taken the supplements to help grow longer hair or strengthen your nails. "But it's more complex than that," Kardashian explains. "It also helps the body metabolize fats and carbohydrates, and can even lower cholesterol." Who knew?


Nature's Bounty Biotin Softgels


Biotin isn't the only vitamin that Kardashian keeps in rotation. She has a few other favorites that come with major benefits—like fighting wrinkles and combating exhaustion.

Keep scrolling to find out more about more of the vitamins that Kardashian swears by.

Nature Made Iron Tablets

"I don't eat any red meat, so a daily supplement is so necessary to my health," Kardashian says. "Iron transports oxygen throughout the body, so if you're not getting enough, the biggest side effect is exhaustion."

Youtheory Collagen Dietary Supplement Tablets

"Stay away, wrinkles and fine lines," Kardashian pleads. "Collagen is exactly what you need to maintain your skin's elasticity and firmness. But it's not just a beauty vitamin. Collagen also improves circulation, and bone, and joint health.""
SugarBearHair Vitamins

Here's another great source of Biotin that Kardashian promotes. It's specifically made to improve the health of hair, but comes with so many more benefits.

