Kate Hudson Is Following In Her Mom Goldie Hawn's Footsteps With Her New Adaptogen Smoothies

Do you ever find yourself looking at a photo of Kate Hudson, wondering how does she get that glow? Yeah, us too. But good news! Starting today, the star's go-to smoothie for healthy skin is coming to a coffee shop near you.

Hudson has teamed up with the Australian-based café Bluestone Lane for her latest venture, creating a plant-based menu that features three smoothies along with adaptogenic supplements from her ingestible wellness brand, InBloom. And after a recent breakfast sit-down with the actress and entrepreneur, we can confirm that she really, truly swears by these recipes.

"To me, beauty is inside-out wellness — it really does start with how you're treating your body, how you're cleaning it out, how you look at your health daily," Hudson told InStyle. "If I'm going to be part of a product, I want to make it with the best, cleanest, purest ingredients. I believe you get everything you need from a plant-based diet, but it's crazy to expect everyone — single moms, people working multiple jobs — to be able to cook healthy food all the time. When you have whole-plant supplementation for certain things, it takes a bit of that pressure off."

And with the InBloom x Bluestone Lane collaboration, she aims to do just that. The menu features three drinks — the nutrient-rich Keen Greens Smoothie, the PB&J-inspired Peanut Butter & Blueberry Smoothie, and Hudson's favorite, the "very tropical" Berry Brekkie Smoothie — along with three InBloom adaptogenic boosters (Beauty Aura, for a healthy glow; Immune Defense, for a vitamin surge; and Clean Green Protein, for an energy boost). Hudson recommends choosing a supplement (or two!) based on your needs. "I drink these smoothies all the time, but I also change them up a lot," says the mom of three, who opts for the "hibiscus" flavored Beauty Aura booster in her go-to Berry Brekkie smoothie. "I do a lot of greens, too."

Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn, was always ahead of the times when it came to a green diet. "Growing up, people would look in our fridge and see green juice and say, 'What is that?'" Hudson recalls. "In the '80s and '90s, no one drank green juice. But there were barrels of it at the Hawn-Russell ranch. I think my mom was the first person drinking it."

Her upbringing has continued to shape Hudson's overall approach to wellness. She's adamant that her fitness routine — which includes everything from Pilates and hot yoga to dance — hasn't changed since she got her big break in 2000's Almost Famous. "I'm still the same as I was then," she says. "I was very athletic when I was younger — I loved playing soccer, being fast, running, and getting out in nature. When you grow up in Colorado, you're always active."

Despite her love of movement, even Hudson has limits when it comes to working out. "As I've gotten older, I've learned that even though I enjoy this stuff so much, I'm not good at structure," she says. "I just want to do what I want to do when I want to do it."

For Hudson, who also owns the liquor brand King St. Vodka and co-founded the activewear line Fabletics in 2013, that means finding a happy medium when it comes to fitness and diet. As for how she strikes the right balance? "Like everybody else tries to," she laughs. "It's like, what do I like to do in my life? I love an active lifestyle. And I also love a cocktail! I don't have some regimented wellness program that I do every day; I'm just not like that. I love food, and I love to be indulgent. I've had to learn the balance of food and drink as I've gotten older."

Understanding what her body is telling her is key, as is figuring out what it needs. "When I wake up like, 'Why do I feel icky? Why do I have the ick?' then I realize, 'Oh, I haven't worked out and I haven't been eating well because I've been traveling — that's why I don't feel good,'" she says. "If I'm pale and haven't been taking care of my skin, maybe I need to go get an infrared sauna or cleanse out for three days. I sometimes look at people who are just so on it — they work out, their bodies are always insane — and I'm like, 'I could never.' I don't know how to do that. But life presents very tempting options, and sometimes you have to say, 'Not today. I've gone too far, and I need to pull it back.'"

While she's all about finding a healthy mix, Hudson isn't here for the body-shaming that comes with the spotlight. And despite changing times, she doesn't think things are all that different from when she rose to fame in the early aughts. "I think people are still obsessed with skinny bodies, even though we talk about body diversity and support it," she says. "What's changed is that the conversation has become more about living a healthy lifestyle, versus the pressures that women feel or may have felt to be and look a certain way."

Her own experience? "I used to be asked, 'How do you feel about the pressure that the media puts on your body?' And I'd be like, 'Why are you asking this question? I don't think about it until you ask.' That's the truth — it wasn't us; it was what people wanted to put on the cover of a magazine. I'd be like, 'Wow, there's this obsession with how I lost my baby weight.' I always found it interesting that the media would ask the question that they were perpetuating."

Now, Hudson uses her platform to encourage others to take control of their health. "I think people need to live their life the way they want to live their life," she says. "Do you! If you want to be a lean machine and you're athletic and that's your thing, great. If you want to live more indulgently and not worry about that stuff, whatever! I just want people to have the information about what can make their lives healthier."