The Workout That Jennifer Aniston Does to Get Her Toned Legs 

Jennifer Aniston always looks incredible, yet it's somewhat satisfying to know that it's more than good genes that continually makes her look better with age; she works hard at it day after day. And we've got the moves that she's doing inside the gym to keep her legs looking better than ever.

Trainer Danielle Lagree of Lagree Fitness Studio stopped by the InStyle offices to share the moves she is currently doing with the actress in her LA studio. In the video above, Lagree shows me a leg move inspired by one she does regularly with Aniston. The best part? You don’t have to step foot inside a gym—this move can be done anywhere.