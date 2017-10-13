5 Fitness and Beauty Rituals That Keep Jennifer Aniston Zen

Dianna Mazzone
Oct 13, 2017 @ 9:00 am

With her glowy skin, beachy highlights, and sunny disposition, Aniston is the epitome of relaxed So-Cal cool. Her new woodsy fragrance line, Chapter One, is inspired by the coast (it has notes of grapevine flower from California wine country). And her workouts help keep the chill vibes flowing, especially because she pairs them with daily meditation. Sometimes guided by an app, her mental time-outs are nonnegotiable: “If I skip a day, I definitely notice.”

Here, a few of Aniston’s favorite feel-good practices.

Bring The Outside In

“I keep flowers everywhere in my home,” she says. “It’s a little magic from nature.” When her “beloved” peonies aren’t in season, a spritz of her own jasmine-laced home spray delivers a botanical touch.

Jennifer Aniston Chapter One Body & Home Mist, $25; available at kohls.com the week of October 23rd.

Keep Your Balance

“It’s so much more than just a workout,” says Aniston of The Class by Taryn Toomey, a mind-body practice that combines yoga and strength exercises with cathartic affirmations. Or, as Aniston puts it, “It’s a moving meditation.” She switches it up with barre exercises, which incorporate low-level resistance training.

DIY Highlights

“I squeeze a whole lemon into a spray bottle filled with seawater and put some of that in my hair. The lemon brings out your highlights. Plus, you get the great smell of the ocean.”

Mist Away

“Even if I’m working from home, I wear a fragrance,” Aniston says. “I keep a bit of a scent wardrobe and wear different scents depending on the activity.” Her new fragrance, Chapter One, “is on the sexy-casual side.”

Jennifer Aniston Chapter One eau de parfum, $55/1.7 fl. oz.; available at kohls.com the week of October 23rd.

Embrace Neutrals

“I’ve tried smoky eyes, and they always make me feel like I’m wearing a mask.” A self-proclaimed “no-makeup makeup girl,” Aniston loves colors from pro Charlotte Tilbury: “She makes beautiful nudes.”

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow in Light to Medium ($68) and K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Stoned Rose ($34); charlottetilbury.com.

 

