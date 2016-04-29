You MUST Watch This Video of Ireland Baldwin Working Out with Puppies

Confession: Sometimes working out alone can get really boring. Yes, you're at the gym with a lot of people, but everyone is kind of doing his or her thing (i.e. wearing headphones and music blaring), so it's not like you can go and start a convo.

Well, Ireland Baldwin just figured out a way to make any workout so much more fun.

Pilates, yoga — you name it.

In fact, you may never want to leave your gym.

The model posted a video of her lifting ...puppies instead of dumbbells. Obviously, we can't stop watching.

It is cute beyond anything you can imagine.

how I like to keep in shape A video posted by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandforpresident) on Apr 27, 2016 at 5:19pm PDT

Happy Friday!