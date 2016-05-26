I Tried It: Karlie Kloss's Favorite New Workout

Karlie Kloss is the queen of the #fitspo selfie. Over the years we’ve learned that the supermodel and new face of Swarovski doesn’t mess around when it comes to getting in a good workout. She has 'grammed from nearly every buzzed-about fitness studio in New York City, including modelFIT and SLT. But now, the beauty’s got a new workout obsession: AKT InMotion. She turned to founder Anna Kaiser to get red carpet ready for the 2016 Met Gala (not that she wasn’t in absolutely impeccable shape already) and got hooked.

So I had to try her favorite class for myself to see what all the buzz was about. My experience working out like Karlie Kloss was not an easy one. But hey, no one ever said looking like a supermodel was easy.

What it is: Sweat Dream, a 60-minute circuit training interval workout that combines cardio aerobic drills with strength training drills using plyometric boxes, weights, resistance bands, and a weighted ball.

What went down: After setting up my drill station with all my equipment (multiple sets of weights, several resistance bands, an ab ball, and a mat), the music started. We each slung a resistance band over a metal bar hanging from the ceiling that we would use throughout class to assist in full-body cardio moves including kicks, lunges, and jumping jacks. After a mere two minutes into the workout, the sweat started dripping (after all, it's called Sweat Dream for a reason). Throughout the class, we switched between cardio drills and strength training drills, all set to high-energy music that kept everyone going despite the intensity of the workout. Throughout the entire workout, Kaiser performed every move without so much as a single pause to catch her breath. Meanwhile, I was stationed right next to her in the front row, bright red and gasping for air.

RELATED: Watch Karlie Kloss Teach Jimmy Fallon How to Pose Like a Supermodel

Courtesy

What I thought: I work out very regularly and I am known for my love of intense fitness classes (the more intense, the better!), but getting through this class was no picnic--which means that I am now completely obsessed with it. Today, less than 24 hours after the fact, I can barely move my body. No muscle went unworked in this class, and it worked my body in ways that other workouts just don’t. Plus, I can't help but love Kaiser. Her energy is palpable and contagious. She is encouraging, motivating, and pays attention to every little detail. “Life your leg higher!” she yells in my direction during class, with a huge smile on her face. I love being challenged in new ways when I'm working out, and this definitely checked that box. Warning, you are drenched in sweat afterward. Drenched (which I also love). But the NoMad studio’s immaculate locker rooms stocked with Sisley products make you want to shower and hang out forever.

As soon as I recover (mmm, this may take a few days more than usual...), I’ll be back for sure. Karlie, I am officially impressed.