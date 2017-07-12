6 Tricks That’ll Help You Get Rid of Bloating

File this under things you never thought you’d read: There is a bright side to bloating. You can get rid of it. While it’s easy to sit back and complain about it, there are some things you can do to nix the problem for yourself. While avoiding things that cause it can help (like ditching soda or lowering your sodium intake), there are a few other tricks out there. Here, two nutrition experts gave us the lowdown on a few of the best and the easiest ways to de-bloat.

Chew on Celery

Nutritionist and founder of NAO Nutrition Nikki Ostrower says this veggie effective as both a diuretic, a laxative, and even relieves liver congestion. Drank too many beers at happy hour? She even says it’s great for bloating from hangovers. You can chow down on it with peanut butter, or add it into a smoothie with some of the other de-boating foods below.

Cut Up Some Cucumbers and Carrots

"Carrots are diuretic and help prevent constipation,” explains Ostrower. “[They are] helpful for purifying blood and treating indigestion/bloat. Carrot juice is excellent for liver cleansing and rejuvenation. Cucumbers are also a diuretic," she says. Her suggestion? "Use a juicer to juice a combination of celery, carrot, parsley, cucumber. Drink 1-2 cups per day.”

For lunch, you could also opt for a salad of romaine letter and filled with sliced cucumbers and shredded carrots, she notes.

VIDEO: 7 Inexpensive Healthy Foods

Pour Yourself a Cup of Tea

Paula Simpson, a Holistic Beauty Nutritionist and the Co-Founder of Zea Skin Solutions, recommends drinking herbal teas like peppermint, ginger, and even dandelion after and between meals to support digestion and reduce bloating. She says that peppermint, specifically, is a natural digestive enzyme-rich food.

Pick Up Prebiotics.

These will help you give your stomach some TLC. "Detoxify and rebalance gut flora with prebiotic rich foods such as dandelion greens, asparagus, artichokes, leeks, apples,” says Simpson.

Eat Asparagus Root

Not only is asparagus rich in prebiotics, but Ostrower says it can ease constipation, soothes bloating, reduces phlegm and mucus, and is even useful for kidney problems. "Cut off tough ends and cut into 1-inch pieces,” says Ostrower on how to prepare it. "Put 1-2 cups water into skillet. Boil water. Add asparagus and cook for 2-3 minutes, until tender and bright green. Or, place on baking sheet, sprinkle with salt and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Use fingers to coat asparagus with oil. Roast at 350 for 15-20 minutes, or until tender and slightly browned. Try to eat ½ bunch asparagus per day.”

RELATED: The Snack Bars Health and Fitness Pros Actually Eat

Eat Smaller Meals

So this is a little obvious, but to avoid the type of bloat you deal with post Thanksgiving dinner, Simpson says that smaller “more frequent” meals can help prevent those bloating symptoms. Another key trick? "Limiting spicy, fried, or fatty foods may also reduce the risk of indigestion,” she adds.