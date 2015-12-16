The Hottest Workouts in New York City 

Kim Peiffer
Dec 16, 2015 @ 8:00 am

Like most aspects of life in Manhattan, New Yorkers don't take working out with a grain of salt. We go all out when it comes to fitness, which explains the abundance of boutique studios thriving in the Big Apple right now. In honor of a whole new year of wellness on the horizon, we're spotlighting the hottest classes in N.Y.C., from heated Vinyasa yoga to treadmill-based endurance workouts. These classes, which are all the rage among gym rats, have one thing in common: They are in high demand by endorphin-loving fitness fanatics. Behold, our favorite New York City workouts. Bring on the sweat. 

This Tribeca heated yoga studio is adorable, with exposed brick walls and a moody candlelit check-in area. Classes range from slower with no music, to our favorite: a 60-minute power flow with music.

Lyons Den Power Yoga; lyonsdenpoweryoga.com

Brace yourselves: You may run into a model or two (Karlie Kloss, we're talking to you) at this celeb-centric bespoke studio on the Lower East Side. Expect to work every muscle in your core through a mix of Pilates, Yoga, and movement, utilizing sliding disks, ab balls, light weights and much more.

ModelFit; modelfit.com

Trampolines aren't just for kids—as made abundantly clear by Bari. This hybrid workout in N.Y.C.'s trendy Tribeca neighborhood delivers a full-body workout with a combination of muscle sculpting, low impact cardio, and high-energy dance sequences available in a variety of different classes.

Bari Studio; thebaristudio.com

Ever wonder how Kelly Ripa and Shakira whip their bodies into #fitspo shape? AKT InMotion founder Anna Kaiser is the answer, plain and simple. Her high-energy dance studios (check out the brand new location in NoMad) will leave you drenched in sweat, full of life, and ready for more. Oh, and you'll have a super-sculpted physique to boot.

AKT InMotion; aktinmotion.com

Come prepared to sweat at Mile High Run Club, an indoor group treadmill running class led by top running coaches in N.Y.C. Choose from “DASH 28,” a running plus strength- and power-training hybrid, to “HIGH 45,” an interval-based running class—plus many more.

Mile High Run Club; milehighrunclub.com

Nothing gets you a seriously defined 6-pack (among other things) than a dedicated commitment to SLT. Strengthen, Lengthen, Tone is like hyped up Pilates class done on a calorie-torching Megaformer machine. In summary, it's one of the most challenging—and most rewarding—50-minute session you can find.

SLT NYC; sltnyc.com

