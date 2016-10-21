Here's Why Kourtney Kardashian Takes Bee Pollen

Bees are truly magical creatures. Obviously, they gift us with the ooey gooey goodness that is honey, but that's only the beginning. Bees also provide us royal jelly, often used in skin cae, and, yes, bee pollen, which are tiny yellow pellets that have been packed by worker honeybees.

Kourtney Kardashian—arguably the most green-minded of all the sisters—recently took to her app to explain why—and how—she regularly incorporates bee pollen into her diet.

"I like to add a quarter of a teaspoon of bee pollen to my breakfast shakes in the morning," she writes on the app, explaining that it apparently contains lots of nourishing vitamins, minerals, and protein. She also says, reportedly, experts say it can help soothe inflammation and help out your immune system.

Additionally, it's been said if you buy your bee pollen locally, it could help reduce your allergies, but any addition of this product to your routine, in our opinion, should be consulted first with your doc. Gotta get the facts from the pros!

Speaking from personal experience, I can tell you that bee pollen has a sort of bitter, but pleasantly sweet taste.

Talk about a buzz-worthy ingredient!