Good News: You Can Drink Alcohol and Still Be Healthy—According to Hannah Bronfman

Instagram is chock-full of smoke and mirrors, but when Hannah Bronfman posts a gym selfie followed swiftly by a shot of her mixing a drink, she's telling it like it is. Case in point: The DJ, fitness enthusiast, and founder of HBFIT recently teamed up with Don Julio to develop low-calorie, low-sugar cocktail recipes that take the edge off after a depleting workout, without ruining the progress made. Here, Bronfman discusses everything from her fitspiration to the post-workout face wash she never leaves home without—plus, how to make her favorite cocktail.

What's your favorite workout class right now?

I've been trying to get back into running. If I'm running on my own, no one's holding me accountable, so I will stop and walk. I thrive on community, so I've been hitting up Mile High Run Club.

Do you drink a lot?

To be honest, I do. I've always been about the balance—not sacrificing one thing for the other and not being an extremist. I will definitely have tequila when I get home at night and I will definitely still wake up tomorrow and go to hot yoga. The two things are hand in hand. They're not mutually exclusive. You've got to sweat off those toxins and take the edge off.

But you have great skin! What do you wash your face with after a workout?

LINNÉ's Purify Cleanser ($58; ahalife.com). It's a really mild exfoliant that gets all of my makeup off in one fell swoop. And it's travel-sized!

You're a fitness inspiration to your 390,000-plus Instagram followers. Who is your #fitspo?

I live for Serena Williams. I live for her pregnancy. All of it.

Do you ever take breaks from social media?

I do turn off sometimes, but then I find myself [Instagram] Storying. Sometimes I'll go days without posting anything, which is great because it's not taking over my life. I'm sure people think, "This girl is on her phone 24/7." But really, you're probably seeing two minutes out of a 24-hour day.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

You can't quit. If you want to achieve something, you're going to run into roadblocks, but you have to learn how to pivot and explore your options. Don't be too close-minded, and don't think there's only one way to get to where you want to be. There are a thousand ways to get there, and if one way doesn't work, try the other. You learn from your failures. They are eye-opening. Sometimes they're gut-wrenching and you don't think you're ever going to overcome them, but you will. It only goes forward.

Sgt. Pepper

Makes 1 cocktail

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

2 oz fresh red pepper juice

1 oz fresh lime juice

3/4 oz simple syrup

1/2 tsp jalapeño juice

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail with ice.

2. Shake well and pour over ice in a mason jar.

3. Garnish with a jalapeño slice.