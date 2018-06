2 of 5 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

If You're Curvy

Anderson gave us the breakdown on the a few different workouts.



Position: Body facing a non-working diagonal (this just means your core is facing the mat on a diagonal favoring the side that's supporting you) with your hands far in front of you. Working leg starts in low hydrant side creating a parallel attitude (attitude just means that instead of lifting the leg straight back, the leg is turned out so that your knee is facing the wall behind you in a hook position) with knee below hip line.

Action: Working leg will start in low hydrant then cross behind to pretzel (knees crossed with working leg over support leg), then again to wide hydrant low side, and lift the knee to extend to cross arabesque.



Position: Body on all fours on non working diagonal.

Action: Step the working leg out to plank, then step the left leg out to plank bring the right knee to floor followed by the left knee (now on all fours ) lift the working leg back.



Position: Body on a non-working diagonal, hand weight is in working hand flat on floor, place the working leg behind in a pretzel position.

Action: Extend arm and leg (hand weight open to ceiling as working leg opens to open diagonal turned out).