Get Sexy Abs

"I tell my clients to focus on quality instead of quantity," says Piloxing creator Viveca Jensen . "Hilary Duff and Alexis Bledel have seen results by doing more focused abs work. Sometimes less is more."Try Jensen's favorite abdominal-focused moves:• Side Teaser: Lay on your right side and lean on right elbow. Lift both legs straight up together, keeping knees straight. Reach up with left arm, touch toes and return slowly to the start position. Do 10 reps on each side.• Core twist: Sit on floor with bent knees and curve your back at a 45 degree angle. Position bent arms in front of body and punch out to each side while holding core tight and twisting slightly for two sets of 20 reps.• Need an extra challenge? Slip on a pair of weighted Piloxing gloves