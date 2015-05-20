Get Bikini Ready

InStyle.com
May 20, 2015 @ 10:59 am
Kate Hudson - Get Bikini Ready - Celebrity Fitness
pinterest
Kate Hudson
“Kate is outdoors every day. She loves fresh air and a change of scenery while she works out,” says her trainer Nicole Stuart. The California native can often be spotted running stairs, hiking, jogging or biking in L.A.

Try one of Hudson's workout routines from Nicole Stuart
Bauer-Griffin
Jessica Alba - Get Bikini Ready - Celebrity Fitness
pinterest
Jessica Alba
After giving birth to daughter Honor-Marie, Jessica Alba worked hard with trainer Ramona Braganza to get back into shape. The slimmed-down star followed a 12-week low-fat diet and spent plenty of time exercising. "She swam and played volleyball, but she was out of the gym and enjoying herself," says Braganza.
Splashnewsonline.com
Bar Refaeli - Get Bikini Ready - Celebrity Fitness
pinterest
Bar Refaeli
And the 'Sports Illustrated' 2009 Swimsuit issue cover goes to...Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli (here in a Luli Fama swimsuit), who stays in shape with a variety of cardio and martial-arts based workouts, including Krav Maga. "My trainer taught me all kinds of kicks and they work everywhere-your abs, your butt," Refaeli says. The Israeli fighting method Krav Maga, which has attracted stars like Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, and Anna Kournikova, provides a full-body workout very similar to cardio kickboxing and uses resources you can find at most gyms including kettle bells, jump ropes, boxing bags, and gloves.
Bar Refaeli was photographed by Raphael Mazzucco in Canouan Island, The Grenadines.
Penelope Cruz - Get Bikini Ready - Celebrity Fitness
pinterest
Penelope Cruz
Trainer Gunnar Peterson works hard with Penelope Cruz to keep her body in shape for movie roles, red-carpet appearances and bikini season- but she doesn't let her time in the gym take over her life. "Fitness and body is only part of who she is; she's get in, get after it, get out," says Peterson. Her well-rounded, healthy lifestyle takes care of the rest. "You can tell when you look at Penelope that she sleeps well, hydrates and eats the right things. She has a balanced life and it shows."

Try Cruz's full workout routine from Gunnar Peterson
Flynet
Lauren Conrad - Get Bikini Ready - Celebrity Fitness
pinterest
Lauren Conrad

'The Hills' star Lauren Conrad (in Vitamin A) works with celebrity trainer Jarett Del Bene to keep her body bikini-ready year-round. He keeps her on a high-intensity circuit training program just two or three times a week. "It includes full-body movements, boxing and lots of lunges, squats and step-ups," says Del Bene. For a do-it-yourself circuit workout, combine a hike or run with breaks for lunges, squats and step-ups.

Fame Pictures
Eva Mendes - Get Bikini Ready - Celebrity Fitness
pinterest
Eva Mendes
A bronzed and buff Eva Mendes (in Lunazul) works with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to keep her toned physique. Her workouts, based on Pasternak’s 5-factor diet and fitness regimen, combine a 5-phase cardio and strength-training circuit. "We train different body parts each day, and change up her reps and sets and exercises every week," Pasternak says.

Try Mendes' full workout routine from Harley Pasternak
INF Goff
Ali Larter - Get Bikini Ready - Celebrity Fitness
pinterest
Ali Larter
Staying fit is a big part of Ali Larter's lifestyle, but she tries not to go to extremes. "Balance is something that we all strive for," she says. "But for me it's to make sure my life has enough downtime, plus a bit of play."
Splashnewsonline.com
Vanessa Hudgens - Get Bikini Ready - Celebrity Fitness
pinterest
Vanessa Hudgens
While we can't all have the youthful metabolism of Vanessa Hudgens, a healthy diet can produce similar results. "Seventy percent of the bikini-friendly results will be found through optimum nutrition," says celebrity trainer Grant Roberts. "The other 30 percent includes a well-designed workout program that includes weights, cardio, stretching and lifestyle management such as reducing stress and getting adequate rest."
SplashNewsOnline.com
Charlize Theron - Get Bikini Ready - Celebrity Fitness
pinterest
Charlize Theron
Take a cue from Charlize Theron and move your workout outside. Whether it's boogey boarding and running on the beach like Theron or just hiking, biking, or running outdoors-the fresh air and natural scenery is sure to keep you energized.
Belle Pictures/FlyNet Pictures
Katherine Heigl - Get Bikini Ready - Celebrity Fitness
pinterest
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl works with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to keep herself fit, but doesn't worry about achieving an athletic appearance, "It's just not me and I don't have that kind of discipline," she says. Instead Heigl works with Pasternak to keep her body healthy (she follows his 5-factor diet) and focuses on small but important details like posture. "For me it's never about achieving a look that's impossible," she says.
Pacific Coast News
Blake Lively - Get Bikini Ready - Celebrity Fitness
pinterest
Blake Lively
Blake Lively has an enviable long lean body and glowing skin. You can get the same glow without even lifting a finger. A healthy diet and lots of water will brighten up your skin and keep you fueled and energized for working out. "The more fresh food you can eat, the better obviously," says celebrity trainer Teddy Bass. "It's what our bodies are made to process."
National Photo Group
Rihanna - Get Bikini Ready - Celebrity Fitness Best Bikini Bodies
pinterest
Rihanna
Rihanna showed off her enviable figure while relaxing in Barbados. The busy superstar keeps her figure bikini-ready with a packed performance schedule, walks on the beach, inner tubing and jet skiing while on holiday.
Splashnewsonline.com
1 of 13

Advertisement
1 of 12 Bauer-Griffin

Kate Hudson

“Kate is outdoors every day. She loves fresh air and a change of scenery while she works out,” says her trainer Nicole Stuart. The California native can often be spotted running stairs, hiking, jogging or biking in L.A.

Try one of Hudson's workout routines from Nicole Stuart
Advertisement
2 of 12 Splashnewsonline.com

Jessica Alba

After giving birth to daughter Honor-Marie, Jessica Alba worked hard with trainer Ramona Braganza to get back into shape. The slimmed-down star followed a 12-week low-fat diet and spent plenty of time exercising. "She swam and played volleyball, but she was out of the gym and enjoying herself," says Braganza.
3 of 12 Bar Refaeli was photographed by Raphael Mazzucco in Canouan Island, The Grenadines.

Bar Refaeli

And the 'Sports Illustrated' 2009 Swimsuit issue cover goes to...Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli (here in a Luli Fama swimsuit), who stays in shape with a variety of cardio and martial-arts based workouts, including Krav Maga. "My trainer taught me all kinds of kicks and they work everywhere-your abs, your butt," Refaeli says. The Israeli fighting method Krav Maga, which has attracted stars like Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, and Anna Kournikova, provides a full-body workout very similar to cardio kickboxing and uses resources you can find at most gyms including kettle bells, jump ropes, boxing bags, and gloves.
Advertisement
4 of 12 Flynet

Penelope Cruz

Trainer Gunnar Peterson works hard with Penelope Cruz to keep her body in shape for movie roles, red-carpet appearances and bikini season- but she doesn't let her time in the gym take over her life. "Fitness and body is only part of who she is; she's get in, get after it, get out," says Peterson. Her well-rounded, healthy lifestyle takes care of the rest. "You can tell when you look at Penelope that she sleeps well, hydrates and eats the right things. She has a balanced life and it shows."

Try Cruz's full workout routine from Gunnar Peterson
Advertisement
5 of 12 Fame Pictures

Lauren Conrad

'The Hills' star Lauren Conrad (in Vitamin A) works with celebrity trainer Jarett Del Bene to keep her body bikini-ready year-round. He keeps her on a high-intensity circuit training program just two or three times a week. "It includes full-body movements, boxing and lots of lunges, squats and step-ups," says Del Bene. For a do-it-yourself circuit workout, combine a hike or run with breaks for lunges, squats and step-ups.

Advertisement
6 of 12 INF Goff

Eva Mendes

A bronzed and buff Eva Mendes (in Lunazul) works with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to keep her toned physique. Her workouts, based on Pasternak’s 5-factor diet and fitness regimen, combine a 5-phase cardio and strength-training circuit. "We train different body parts each day, and change up her reps and sets and exercises every week," Pasternak says.

Try Mendes' full workout routine from Harley Pasternak
Advertisement
7 of 12 Splashnewsonline.com

Ali Larter

Staying fit is a big part of Ali Larter's lifestyle, but she tries not to go to extremes. "Balance is something that we all strive for," she says. "But for me it's to make sure my life has enough downtime, plus a bit of play."
Advertisement
8 of 12 SplashNewsOnline.com

Vanessa Hudgens

While we can't all have the youthful metabolism of Vanessa Hudgens, a healthy diet can produce similar results. "Seventy percent of the bikini-friendly results will be found through optimum nutrition," says celebrity trainer Grant Roberts. "The other 30 percent includes a well-designed workout program that includes weights, cardio, stretching and lifestyle management such as reducing stress and getting adequate rest."
Advertisement
9 of 12 Belle Pictures/FlyNet Pictures

Charlize Theron

Take a cue from Charlize Theron and move your workout outside. Whether it's boogey boarding and running on the beach like Theron or just hiking, biking, or running outdoors-the fresh air and natural scenery is sure to keep you energized.
Advertisement
10 of 12 Pacific Coast News

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl works with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to keep herself fit, but doesn't worry about achieving an athletic appearance, "It's just not me and I don't have that kind of discipline," she says. Instead Heigl works with Pasternak to keep her body healthy (she follows his 5-factor diet) and focuses on small but important details like posture. "For me it's never about achieving a look that's impossible," she says.
Advertisement
11 of 12 National Photo Group

Blake Lively

Blake Lively has an enviable long lean body and glowing skin. You can get the same glow without even lifting a finger. A healthy diet and lots of water will brighten up your skin and keep you fueled and energized for working out. "The more fresh food you can eat, the better obviously," says celebrity trainer Teddy Bass. "It's what our bodies are made to process."
Advertisement
12 of 12 Splashnewsonline.com

Rihanna

Rihanna showed off her enviable figure while relaxing in Barbados. The busy superstar keeps her figure bikini-ready with a packed performance schedule, walks on the beach, inner tubing and jet skiing while on holiday.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!