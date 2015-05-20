Get Bikini Ready

11 of 12 National Photo Group

Blake Lively

Blake Lively has an enviable long lean body and glowing skin. You can get the same glow without even lifting a finger. A healthy diet and lots of water will brighten up your skin and keep you fueled and energized for working out. "The more fresh food you can eat, the better obviously," says celebrity trainer Teddy Bass. "It's what our bodies are made to process."