Get Bikini Ready

Trainer Gunnar Peterson works hard with Penelope Cruz to keep her body in shape for movie roles, red-carpet appearances and bikini season- but she doesn't let her time in the gym take over her life. "Fitness and body is only part of who she is; she's get in, get after it, get out," says Peterson. Her well-rounded, healthy lifestyle takes care of the rest. "You can tell when you look at Penelope that she sleeps well, hydrates and eats the right things. She has a balanced life and it shows."Try Cruz's full workout routine from Gunnar Peterson