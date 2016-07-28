Fitness Blogger Will Remind You the Number on the Scale Isn't Everything

We've been told time and time again to lessen our focus on the number the scale drums up when we step on it and more about how we feel, how our clothes fit, and even how many inches we've lost (if getting trimmer is a thing you're working towards). But why is that advice so hard to live by?

After recently completing a round of the Whole 30 program, during which I cut out what I long considered to be everything fun from my diet including dairy, alcohol, refined sugar, and more, for 30 days, I followed their rule of not stepping on the scale. With that being said, the very first thing I did on Day 31 was find a scale and gingerly weigh myself. Despite being able to slip into clothes that hadn't fit in at least a year, I was super disappointed in the number, which even I admit is kind of ridiculous.

The good news is that we civilians aren't the only ones obsessed with where the needle will fall on the scale -- so are some of our hero fitness bloggers, like Kelsey Wells of My Sweat Life, who was determined to get down to 122 pounds after giving birth. And she did. But in a recent Instagram post, she gives us all of the visuals we need to truly understand why the scale isn't the true test of your healthiest body.

In three different side-by-side photos of herself at varying weight (122 lbs, 145 lbs, and 140 lbs), Wells proves that just because you think your magic number needs to be the one that's lowest, it doesn't neessarily mean it's your fittest.

“There is only a 5 pound difference between my starting and current weight, but my body composition has changed COMPLETELY,” says Wells in the post. “I have never had more muscle and less body fat than I do now. I have never been healthier than I am now.”

If this doesn't make you ditch your scale, we're not sure what will. We so appreciate Wells's candid post to teach us a lesson in health and happiness we can all use.