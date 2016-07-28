Fitness Blogger Will Remind You the Number on the Scale Isn't Everything

You're going to need to see this.
We've been told time and time again to lessen our focus on the number the scale drums up when we step on it and more about how we feel, how our clothes fit, and even how many inches we've lost (if getting trimmer is a thing you're working towards). But why is that advice so hard to live by?
After recently completing a round of the Whole 30 program, during which I cut out what I long considered to be everything fun from my diet including dairy, alcohol, refined sugar, and more, for 30 days, I followed their rule of not stepping on the scale. With that being said, the very first thing I did on Day 31 was find a scale and gingerly weigh myself. Despite being able to slip into clothes that hadn't fit in at least a year, I was super disappointed in the number, which even I admit is kind of ridiculous.
RELATED: I Might Be Addicted to On-Demand Massage Apps
The good news is that we civilians aren't the only ones obsessed with where the needle will fall on the scale -- so are some of our hero fitness bloggers, like Kelsey Wells of My Sweat Life, who was determined to get down to 122 pounds after giving birth. And she did. But in a recent Instagram post, she gives us all of the visuals we need to truly understand why the scale isn't the true test of your healthiest body.
In three different side-by-side photos of herself at varying weight (122 lbs, 145 lbs, and 140 lbs), Wells proves that just because you think your magic number needs to be the one that's lowest, it doesn't neessarily mean it's your fittest.
SCREW THE SCALE || I figured it was time for a friendly, yet firm reminder.🤗 YOU GUYS. PLEASEEEEEE STOP GETTING HUNG UP ON THE NUMBER ON THE STUPUD SCALE! PLEASE STOP THINKING YOUR WEIGHT EQUALS YOUR PROGRESS AND FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING PLEASE STOP LETTING YOR WEIGHT HAVE ANY AFFECT WHATSOEVER ON YOUR SELF ESTEEM, like I used to. To any of you who are where I once was, please listen to me. I am 5' 7" and weigh 140 lbs. When I first started #bbg I was 8 weeks post partum and 145 lbs. I weighed 130 before getting pregnant, so based on nothing besides my own warped perception, I decided my "goal weight" should be 122 and to fit into my skinniest jeans. Well after a few months of BBG and breastfeeding, I HIT IT and I fit into those size 0 jeans. Well guess what? I HAVE GAINED 18 POUNDS SINCE THEN. EIGHT FREAKING TEEN. Also, I have gone up two pant sizes and as a matter of fact I ripped those skinny jeans wide open just the other week trying to pull them up over my knees.😂 My point?? According to my old self and flawed standards, I would be failing miserably. THANK GOODNESS I finally learned to start measuring my progress by things that matter -- strength, ability, endurance, health, and HAPPINESS. Take progress photos and videos. Record how many push-ups you can do, ect. And if you can, your BFP -- there is only a 5 lb difference between my starting and current weight, but my body composition has changed COMPLETELY. I have never had more muscle and less body fat than I do now. I have never been healthier than I am now. I have never been more comfortable in my own skin than I am now. And if I didn't say #screwthescale long ago, I would have gave up on my journey. So to the little teeny tiny voice in the back of my head that still said "😳wtf is this- not 140!?😭😩" last week when I stepped on the scale, I say SCREW. YOU. And I think you should probably say the same to your scale too. #byefelicia 👋🏼🚫⚖ . . #bbgprogress #transformationtuesday #fit #fitness #workout #fitmom #fitchick #fitfam #fitnesstransformation #beforeandafter #sweat #mysweatlife #girlswithmuscle #girlgains #strongnotskinny
“There is only a 5 pound difference between my starting and current weight, but my body composition has changed COMPLETELY,” says Wells in the post. “I have never had more muscle and less body fat than I do now. I have never been healthier than I am now.”
RELATED: Science Says There's a Super Easy Way to Eat Healthier
If this doesn't make you ditch your scale, we're not sure what will. We so appreciate Wells's candid post to teach us a lesson in health and happiness we can all use.