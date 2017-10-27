The Fitness Accessory That Completely Changed the Way I Work Out

Working out for me is a daily part of life. It keeps me sane, fit, and serves as my own form of therapy (if I don’t get to run or take a yoga class all week, WATCH OUT!)

Until about a year ago, I never used an activity tracker to monitor my workouts. I liked to keep it simple, and never really fully understood the benefits that come with wearing one. I finally started wearing one and started realizing how little I was pushing myself during my workouts. Furthermore, I started researching what workouts were actually getting my heart rate soaring and which workouts were sort of a waste of my time.

Then, Fitbit launched their first smartwatch, the Fitbit Ionic ($299, amazon.com), and quite frankly now I don’t leave home without it (and when I do, I panic).

The list of reasons why I love it is endless, but here are the top reasons why it has changed the way I work out:

Steps, Calories and Cardio Fitness Tracking: Like any activity tracker, this puppy tracks your every move, and once I started using it, it’s hard not to chart your 10,000 steps a day (especially now, when I’m in Marathon-training mode, it’s pretty phenomenal to see my steps climb above 40,000/day). I can see my cardio fitness level (estimated VO2 Max) with a simple tap on the wrist.

Running companion: I will run the NYC Marathon in a little over a week (yikes, my first), and the running companion has been my savior in training. It automatically tracks your run with their new Run Detect feature that kicks in GPS tracking, so I literally just step outside my door and instantly start monitoring my real-time pace and distance. Whenever I stop to grab water, it goes into auto-pause and automatically resumes when I start running again, so my pace isn’t affected (love this feature!).

Improved heart rate technology: Ionic has enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking with greater accuracy during exercises like cycling, intervals and running, which translates to better measure calorie burn and heart rate zones to optimize intensity.

Music, Music, Music: Bottom line, I can’t run without tunes. The Ionic is amazing because I can leave my phone at home when going for a run and still have access to more than 300 songs. Bonus when doing 3-hour training runs!

Multi-day battery life: I couldn’t love this more. 5 days battery life on a single charge means I can leave the cord at home if I’m going away for the weekend. This may even be my favorite feature….

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm late for yoga class.